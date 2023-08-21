For nearly 30 years, children have been speeding down Berkshire Hill in East Alton for the annual soapbox derby. This year the 28th annual Soapbox Race of Fun will take place Saturday September 9 at 10 a.m. and East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said the event will also include a one-mile walk and 5K run.
Racers must be 7 years old and meet certain height and weight requirements which can be found at the village’s website.
We have a link at this story at https://www.eastaltonvillage.org/east-alton-park-and-rec-department/youth-programs/soapbox-race-of-fun/