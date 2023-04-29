Roger Smith, the former Chief Deputy Coroner of Madison County, is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the position of Madison County Coroner. Smith made the announcement earlier this week. He worked for the Coroner’s office for 32 years before retiring in 2021.
He was the Chief Deputy Coroner for the last 11 years of that term. As part of the official announcement, Smith stated he would suspend collecting his IMRF pension and decline to participate in the pension system if elected Coroner. Smith has maintained his national death investigator certification and uses his experience to train other coroner personnel for the Illinois Coroner Training Board. He also serves as a consultant to both the Illinois Violent Death Reporting System and the Statewide Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System.