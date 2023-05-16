Last Friday, the Madison County Coroner’s Office reported the discovery of human skeletal remains at the former Chemetco Industrial Plant on Route 3 in Hartford. Late Monday, the office released information identifying the remains as those of 36-year-old Vernon L. Law, who had been missing from Wood River since July of last year.
Law was last seen on July 21st by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store in Wood River. The coroner’s release said their findings did not show any signs of trauma that would indicate foul play and that the family had been notified.
Statement from Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells:
"Detective Sgt. Brent Rombach coordinated the investigation for the Wood River Police Department. We appreciate the assistance of those who helped the Wood River Police Department in the early stages of the investigation. We appreciate the work of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, Hartford Police Department, and Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn’s Office for bringing this case to a conclusion."