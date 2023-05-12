The Madison County Coroner’s Office is reporting the discovery of human skeletal remains at the former Chemetco Industrial Plant on Route 3 in Hartford. The discovery was made by a person who was doing aerial mapping of the property.
The police departments in Hartford and Wood River have joined the investigation. Authorities are aware of a missing person, Vernon Law, who has been missing from Wood River since July 2022 and they are investigating that lead. Law was last seen on July 21st by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store in Wood River. The coroner’s office is utilizing a forensic anthropologist and odonatologist to assist them in efforts to make a positive identification.