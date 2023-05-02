Six people are dead, 37 injured and more than 70 vehicles were involved in a devastating pile-up on Interstate 55 near Farmersville Monday morning when a sudden dust storm blew up over that area. The clean-up continued overnight so that traffic can move through the area today.
One of the victims has been identified as an 88-year-old woman from Wisconsin. Illinois State Police say authorities are still attempting to contact the family of the other victims. The crash took place just before 11am Monday in a two-mile stretch between mile posts 76 and 78 in both directions as a dust storm reduced visibility to near zero. Cars, tractor trailers and other vehicles were involved in the pile up, with some drivers saying they tried to drive off to the side and the median to avoid being struck. Those injured range in age from ages 2 to 80 and have minor to life-threatening injuries.