Six people are dead, 37 injured and more than 70 vehicles were involved in a devastating pile-up on Interstate 55 near Farmersville Monday morning when a sudden dust storm blew up over that area. The clean-up continued overnight so that traffic can move through the area today.
Illinois State Police say authorities are still attempting to contact the family of the other victims. Three others have been tentatively identified, but ISP Director Brendan Kelly is asking for the public’s help with two others.
One was driving a blue Chrysler 300, and the other was a Hyundai. Kelly says further identification of the vehicles has not been possible due to their condition following the crash. If you know of anyone traveling in that area in those types of vehicles that have not checked in with family or friends, you are asked to call 618-346-3653.