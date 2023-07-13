The Illinois Board of Higher Education has approved Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Center for Crime Science and Violence Prevention at the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Center in Belleville. The Center is a first in the region and will strive to strengthen evidence-based practices in criminal justice with a focus on violence reduction.
Dennis Mares, professor in the Department of Criminal Justice tells The Big Z they wanted to become more “practitional-oriented.”
The Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Center will be home to the CCSVP and will also be the home site for SIUE’s new forensic sciences master’s program and future degrees and initiatives of SIUE.