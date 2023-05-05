More than 2,400 students are eligible to participate in the Spring Commencement exercises this weekend at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. While the ceremonies will be held in person at the Vadalabene Center, those who would like to watch but can’t make it to the campus can tune in online.
It all starts today (Friday) with the School of Business graduation at 10am. Then at 2pm, the School of Nursing will honor its graduates. The day ends with the Graduate School ceremony at 5pm. Activities resume Saturday at 10am with graduates from the School of Pharmacy, followed by the College of Arts and Sciences and Golden Graduates at 2pm. The College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering graduates will be recognized Saturday at 5pm. The final commencement ceremony will feature the School of Education, Health, and Human Behavior at 10am.
If you can't be there in person, you can watch online at: https://www.siue.edu/commencement/events-schedules/index.shtml