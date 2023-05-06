More than 2400 students are eligible for graduation this weekend at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Ceremonies began Friday and last through Sunday.
SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor conferred degrees upon the Class of 2023 in the School of Business, School of Nursing, and the Graduate School.
“The magnitude of this moment is indeed cause for great celebration. We celebrate the beautiful journey that has prepared this cohort of high-achieving individuals to influence communities, industry, and the world,” Minor said.
All commencement ceremonies are being streamed live at www.siue.edu/tv