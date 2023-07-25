Authorities in St. Clair County confirm a man was shot dead on a Metrolink train Tuesday morning in East St. Louis.
The Major Case Squad has been activated to help with the investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.
Police say two men were arguing at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center station between 5:30 and 6:00 in the morning and shots were fired from outside the train.
The victim rode down the line a bit before being taken to a hospital, where he died.
The suspect in the shooting remains at-large.