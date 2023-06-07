Alton Police are investigating an altercation between two family members that happened Tuesday morning at the Rent-A-Center on Homer Adams Parkway. The incident happened around 10am when a woman reportedly entered the store and hit an employee in the face with a gun. She was then shot by another employee of the store.
The female who was shot had allegedly come to the business to confront a relative who works there, despite an active order of protection prohibiting contact with her relative and from being at Rent-A-Center. A verbal conflict then escalated into a physical altercation with her relative. The female that was shot then left the store, entered a vehicle, and drove a short distance before calling 911. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to St. Louis. The injured employee was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Alton Police continue to investigate.