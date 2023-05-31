Fire crews from four departments responded to a fire in East Alton on Monday afternoon around 1:15. The East Alton Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Illinois Street to the report of a structure fire and found a storage shed on fire and close to spreading to a nearby garage and potentially a home.
East Alton activated a Box Alarm bringing Alton and Wood River firefighters to the scene and Rosewood Heights crews covering Station 1. The fire was knocked down quickly and kept it from spreading further into the garage and keeping it away from other structures. No injuries were reported, and a cause is under investigation.