The Illinois State Police wants drivers and farmers to be careful during the fall harvest season. Farmers need to have the required reflectors and flashing lights and they should be free of any debris, according to Trooper Josh Robinson.
He also advises farmers to stay as far to the right of the road as possible.
Drivers need to do their part as well, says Robinson, by sharing the road and being patient.
He says the majority of accidents occur when a driver tries to illegally pass large farm equipment.