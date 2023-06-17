A registered sex offender is facing new charges after allegedly entering a day-care in Wood River last month. 44-year-old Travis McNeece of East Alton was charged this week with unlawful presence of a child sex offender in a daycare, which is a Class 4 felony in Illinois.
McNeece is reported to have entered a daycare at the Restoring Hope Church on May 18. McNeece was convicted in 2008 in Morgan County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a then 3-year-old girl when he was 29 years old. The incident took place in Jacksonville.
Bond on the new charge is set at $30,000.