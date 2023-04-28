The water main installation at 9th Street and U.S. 67 in Alton wrapped up on Wednesday and testing is now underway. Once the tests come back and pavement restoration is complete, an engineer on the project says they can reopen the intersection.
That is probably about three weeks away. So, with no cross traffic in the area, why are the lights at the intersection occasionally cycling through? Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab Civil Engineer Justin Kleinschmidt tells The Big Z he and an IDOT engineer have come up with a theory.
Another possibility is a broken loop in the pavement, and IDOT is looking at options for a remedy. There is still work in progress on Belle Street from 10th Street to 16th Street, and on 9th Street the rest of the way to Madison.
He says all of the work on these projects should wrap up around the end of fall of this year.