A number of people sustained injuries this (Wednesday) morning while decorating for the upcoming Alton Memorial Day Parade. Just after 10:30am the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a city-owned van and trailer which seasonal workers were using to hang flower baskets.
This happened near the College and Clawson Avenue intersection. One worker was pinned under the trailer and suffered serious injuries which lead to him being airlifted from Alton Memorial to a St. Louis trauma center. A second worker being transported by ambulance had to be airlifted as well, as his condition worsened during transport. A third worker was transported to Alton Memorial by AFD ambulance with lesser injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. There were four workers total involved in the incident along with the driver of the pickup. The driver of the pickup was taken into custody on an active warrant for his arrest. Edwardsville Ambulance also assisted in the response.