You are invited to the inaugural Senior Services Plus Gala to be held at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College on June 10. This event will replace the Feed the Need concert on its calendar as its major fundraiser. Sheila Goins will emcee the event.
SSP Director of Development Emily Jackson tells The Big Z this event recognizes the 50th anniversary for the organization.
Community Partner Honorees are Argosy Casino and Liberty Bank, Corporate Partner Honorees AARP Illinois and Ameren Illinois, Community Hero Honorees BJC Alton Memorial and OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital, and Volunteer Honoree Zeke Jabusch.
Funds raised will go to support the myriad of programs it provides, including Meals on Wheels, Information and Assistance, and Congregate Dining. Tickets are $75 per person or a table of 8 can be purchased for $600. Tickets or tables can be purchased at www.seniorservicesplus.org/gala