State Senator Erica Harriss is teaming up with the Safe Families for Children Metro East Chapter to host a Diaper Drive leading up to Mother’s Day. Through May 11, you can take your donations to Harriss’ office in Edwardsville at 120 North Main Street.
She says they are collecting more than just diapers.
Harriss’ office is open 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday. Acceptable donations include: diapers (size 4, 5, and 6), baby wipes, baby lotion, baby wash, pacifiers, and baby bottles. For a full list of items that can be donated, go to www.senatorericaharriss.com