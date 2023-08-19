The University of Chicago has agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it conspired with other universities to limit the financial aid that it awarded students. The school is the first of 17 institutions, including Northwestern University, to settle what has been called the “568 Cartel” class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges the schools broke antitrust laws by illegally considering financial need in admissions while also fixing the price of student aid, thereby limiting competition.