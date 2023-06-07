School safety was the topic of a meeting in Edwardsville on Monday. It was hosted by the Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, Rob Werden, and attended by school officials and law enforcement from around the county.
Werden tells The Big Z this meeting had a focus on state and federal law enforcement response.
He says the goal is to have these meetings twice each year. The first one was held not long after the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. You can listen to the full interview with Werden here: