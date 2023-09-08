The Alton School Board met Thursday to discuss what the agenda described as student disciplinary cases. According to the published agenda, the closed session was to discuss student disciplinary cases, security procedures, school building safety and security, and how to respond.
No information has been shared from that meeting, however, as it was conducted in closed session. The meeting comes just over a week after a series of fights broke out at Alton High School, canceling classes last Thursday and prompting remote learning last Friday and Tuesday of this week.
Students were back to in-person learning on Wednesday with new rules in place that included restrictions on access to areas of the school, on cell phone use, and new bus dismissal guidelines. There was also an increased law enforcement presence on campus, and new “concealed weapon detection systems” similar to metal detectors installed at the school.
Alton High School is one of a handful of high schools in the St. Louis area that has dealt with disruptive behavior by students over the last week or so. As a result, Alton High has limited attendance for its own fans for its home football game Friday against Triad High School.