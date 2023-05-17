The Roundup at the Register program at Schnuck Markets will help raise money to be donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation. The campaign is underway, and will run through Tuesday, May 30 at all 115 Schnucks and Eatwell Markets throughout the Midwest.
Schnucks Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care Schron Jackson tells The Big Z this is their sixth annual campaign.
The campaign allows customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit the foundation. One hundred percent of the funds will benefit Folds of Honor.