Schnucks designated Folds of Honor as its "Round Up At the Register" charity of the month for May. The totals are in, and the supermarket chain pledged a gift of $300,000.
Customers, vendors, and Schnucks employees contributed to the campaign.
Schnucks spokeswoman Schron Jackson tells The Big Z this was the sixth-consecutive year for the partnership with this charity.
This year’s $300,000 contribution will help Folds of Honor provide more than 60 educational scholarships to spouses or children of veterans and first responders who died or were injured in the line of duty.
Since 2018, the Schnucks Folds of Honor Round Up At the Register has raised $5.35 million – enough for more than one-thousand scholarships.