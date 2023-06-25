A crash just before midnight Saturday night sent four people to area hospitals with various injuries, some very serious. The intersection ar Routes 3 and 143 in Wood River was closed for hours, first to tend to the victims, and then to investigate.
A vehicle heading northbound on Route 3 struck a southbound vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn from Route 3 onto 143. Three people were in the southbound vehicle, while only the driver was in the northbound one. The Illinois State Police, IDOT, and Wood River Police continue the investigation.