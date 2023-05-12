Salvation Army recorder lessons.jpg

The Salvation Army Madison County Corps is announcing a new campaign that kicks off Monday called “Dine to Donate.” Seven area businesses will donate a percentage of their proceeds to the organization on a designated day.

Salvation Army Captain Cassy Grey tells The Big Z funds received will help youth in our area through the After School Program, Summer Reading Program, and summer camps.

Participating establishments include:

  • Monday, May 15 Scooters (Godfrey and Glen Carbon locations)
  • Tuesday, May 16 Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River
  • Wednesday, May 17 Brown Bag Bistro in Alton
  • Thursday, May 18 Santino’s in Alton
  • Friday, May 19 Josephine’s Tea Room in Godfrey
  • Saturday, May 20 My Just Desserts in Alton
  • Sunday, May 21 Bakers & Hale in Godfrey