The Salvation Army Madison County Corps is announcing a new campaign that kicks off Monday called “Dine to Donate.” Seven area businesses will donate a percentage of their proceeds to the organization on a designated day.
Salvation Army Captain Cassy Grey tells The Big Z funds received will help youth in our area through the After School Program, Summer Reading Program, and summer camps.
Participating establishments include:
- Monday, May 15 Scooters (Godfrey and Glen Carbon locations)
- Tuesday, May 16 Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River
- Wednesday, May 17 Brown Bag Bistro in Alton
- Thursday, May 18 Santino’s in Alton
- Friday, May 19 Josephine’s Tea Room in Godfrey
- Saturday, May 20 My Just Desserts in Alton
- Sunday, May 21 Bakers & Hale in Godfrey