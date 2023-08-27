The Salvation Army in Alton wishes to add volunteers for its After-School program.
That program provides food, help with classwork, and games for ages 5 through 15 at its facility on Alby Street.
Hours are 3-6 PM each school day afternoon.
Captain Cassy Grey tells The Big Z more about the recruitment effort:
Volunteers are specifically needed to help with reading skills, serving meals, and playing board games.
The Salvation Army After-School program served more than 2200 meals to children last school year.
To volunteer or inquire about the program, contact Adam.Thiel@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 618-465-7764.