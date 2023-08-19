The Roxana School District is mourning the loss of a first-grade teacher. Josh Bertrand died unexpectedly at his home this week just a few days after back to school night activities. He taught first grade at South Primary School in Roxana. Classes are set to begin in the district on Monday.
Roxana School District Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager called Bertrand dedicated, passionate and had a lasting impact on his students. She notified families about the death through a letter on Friday and said while they were not addressing his passing with students as a whole, counselors would be available to meet with students on an as needed basis. The district also offered support to parents who wanted to talk to their children about the situation and also directed them to resources through the district website.