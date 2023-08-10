The Village of Roxana Park and Recreation department postponed its annual car and bike show last weekend but has announced a make-up date. The new date will be September 10th, and most of what was planned for the original date will be back for the show next month.
Debbie Ferry is the Park and Recreation Department Director for Roxana, and she tells The Big Z this will be the 40th edition of the show.
She says there will be a DJ in the morning, and registration will run from 8am – noon. Flip the Frog will play from noon – 3pm. Trophies will be awarded around 3:30 or 4:00, according to Ferry. The car show is held at Roxana Park.