Alton may be getting a new business district. The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has given preliminary approval for a public hearing on the proposed Route 3 and Buckmaster Business District. The proposed district is basically the area where Big Lots and Goodwill are currently located.
Pending full council approval, the public hearing will be held September 13 at 6:30pm at City Hall. As for demolitions, one was approved, and bids were approved for two others. The structure at 3,711 Horn Avenue will be coming down soon, and bids were accepted for 1,112 Vernie Avenue and 2,410 East Broadway. Temporary street closures were approved for the Alton Pride Festival on a portion of Belle Street September 9th, the Miles for Meso Run at E. 4th Street and Court Streets September 22 & 23, and a portion of Langdon Street near Court Street for a neighborhood party September 16th. The full council will consider these and other items Wednesday at 6:30pm.