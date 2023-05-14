Some traffic slow-downs can be expected, starting this week, for travelers on Route Three in Madison County.
IDOT supervising field engineer John Adcock tells the Big Z that crews will be doing roadway patch work from New Poag Road to the McKinley Bridge.
Adcock says the work begins Monday morning May 15 at 5:30.
One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.
All southbound lanes will be open weekday mornings from six until nine, and all northbound lanes will be open weekday afternoons from three until six.
IDOT expects the Route Three patching to be completed by mid-June.