The Rotary Club of Alton - Godfrey has named its scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 school year. Kennedy Stephens is the 26th Student of the Year. She is the daughter of Kristine and Tony Stephens and is a graduate of Alton High School.
Rotarian Ron Mahew tells The Big Z this award dates back to 1998.
The club also awarded three William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships earlier this week.
The three are: Savannah Alexander, of Hamburg, who graduated from Jersey Community High School in May; Masen Day of Brighton, who graduated from Southwestern High School in May; and James Vaughn of Godfrey, who graduated from Alton High School in 2018.