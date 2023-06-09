Kennedy Stephens Rotary.jpg

Kennedy Stephens, Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey's 2022-2023 Student of the Year, with club president Antione Williams.

The Rotary Club of Alton - Godfrey has named its scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 school year. Kennedy Stephens is the 26th Student of the Year. She is the daughter of Kristine and Tony Stephens and is a graduate of Alton High School.

Rotarian Ron Mahew tells The Big Z this award dates back to 1998.

The club also awarded three William  E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships earlier this week.

Moyer Scholarships.JPG

Alton Godfrey Rotarian, Bill Moyer and Lewis and Clark President and Rotarian, Ken Traska congratulates James Vaughn and Savannah Alexander

The three are: Savannah Alexander, of Hamburg, who graduated from Jersey Community High School in May; Masen Day of Brighton, who graduated from Southwestern High School in May; and James Vaughn of Godfrey, who graduated from Alton High School in 2018.