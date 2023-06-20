The annual Rockin’ With Robert Concert Series opens tonight at the Robert Wadlow Statue along College Avenue in Upper Alton. The Alton High School Jazz Combo will perform from 7-8pm this evening and the show is free. The next concert will be July 18th featuring the band Porch Café, and the final show is August 15th with the Lady Luck Duo.
All the concerts are free and presented by the Upper Alton Association. The concerts are sponsored by GCS Credit Union, King Air Conditioning and Heating, John Meehan/Bruce Egelhoff J.E.M. Propertie LTD, and Scott Credit Union