Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has awarded scholarships to high school senior women attending Madison County schools who demonstrate leadership and a sustained commitment to bettering their community. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholarships are primarily funded through donations of the Women of Distinction Academy.
This scholarship is named after Josephine Marley Beckwith to honor her achievements and dedication to the YWCA mission. Beckwith holds many ”firsts” in the Riverbend. She was the first employee of African descent at YWCA and the Olin-Matheson Corp. She was the first president of the local National Council of Negro Women. She was recognized for her many efforts as a civil rights pioneer, educator, mentor and community organizer. As a result of her many contributions, she was recognized as a YWCA Woman of Distinction in 2002.
The scholarship is awarded each year to two high school senior girls. They are selected based on their leadership, volunteerism, community service, and academic achievements, with an emphasis on their activities that support the YWCA’s mission of empowering young women.
“We are truly proud of our affiliation with Mrs. Beckwith and know she would be pleased that our Women of Distinction Academy members generously support the next generation of female leaders.” Alton YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said.
Two outstanding women will be honored with a $1,000 renewable award at the YWCA Women of Distinction event on Thursday, Sept. 26. Scholarship applications are available at the school’s guidance office, altonywca.com, and by calling (618) 465-7774. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2, 2021.