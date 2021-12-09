YWCA of Southern Illinois in Alton will receive a $2,500 grant to support its Reading On program.
The grant comes from the Illinois American Water Inclusion and Diversity Grant pilot program, which will award grants of up to $2,500 to organizations, projects or events that work to make Illinois what it calls “a more fair and friendly place.”
Illinois American Water Company spokesperson Karen Cotton said inclusion and diversity is a huge part of their company’s culture.
The Reading On program will offer diverse storybooks for teacher professional development and continuing education. They will use storybooks and concepts to give pre-k and other elementary teachers an opportunity to learn and discuss diversity, inclusion and belonging.