The YWCA in Alton is hosting the next in its series of book talks this evening. Starting at 5:30pm, you can chat with others in a discussion of the award-winning book “The Warmth of Other Suns.”
It’s a book that YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z chronicles the decades-long migration of black citizens who fled the South for northern and western cities, in search of a better life.
Nana Becoat, YWCA Racial Justice Committee Chair, hosts The Warmth of Other Suns Book Talks. To register for the Book Talksgo to" https://tinyurl.com/ywcabooktalks