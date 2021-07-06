The YWCA of Alton will kick off its fifth Scholars on the Rise Tutoring Program this week. The tutoring sessions are aimed at students in kindergarten through sixth grade with math and reading, lunch, and an “enrichment activity.” The Community Tutoring Program partners with the YWCA with the goal of decreasing the learning loss students can experience over summer vacation.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel says besides learning the content, participants also have fun.
The content at the tutoring sessions builds upon previous instruction, so attendance at each session is required for participation. The free program runs from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8-Aug. 12 at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. For information on how to register your child, call the YWCA at (618) 465-7774 or visit altonywca.com.