Studies show the children lose one to two months’ worth of math and reading skills during the summer vacation. To combat this, the YWCA in Alton is offering free summer tutoring sessions for K-6th students for the sixth year in a row.
Beginning this week and every Thursday until August 8th, the YWCA is offering math and reading lessons, lunch, a fun enrichment activity, and a snack to participating students. The Community Tutoring Program builds upon content taught from the previous lesson, so attendance to all sessions is recommended.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z the main function of community tutoring is to prevent that loss of learning during the summer months.
You must register your child prior to the start of the tutoring sessions. The community tutoring program will be held every Thursday from 11 am to 2 pm, between July 7th and August 8th at the YWCA located at 304 E. Third Street in Alton.
To register your child call 618-465-7774, or click the link below.