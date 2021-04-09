YWCA of Alton, Metro St. Louis YWCA and the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis invite the community to join the 21 Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge. This challenge will be Thursday, April 22, to Thursday, May 20.
“This is an exciting opportunity to dive deep into racial equity and social justice,” a YWCA press release states. “We hope you’ll join us and accept this challenge.
“It is said that it takes 21 days to form a habit. By taking small actions and participating in a conversation about racism and social justice, we can create momentum and unity in order to build new and positive habits to change our communities and ourselves.”
Participants will be prompted Monday through Friday by email with challenges such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, reflecting on personal experiences, and more. Participation helps people discover how racial and social injustice affect their community, connect with one another, and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. Weekly themes include the Value Gap, Systemic Racism and Voting Laws, Racial Wealth Gap, Disparities in Healthcare and Mental Wellness, and Disparities in Education. The challenge will end with a call to action. A facilitated group discussion will take place every Friday to discuss and process what has been learned during the week.
A Town Hall Kick-Off for the 21 Day Challenge will take place from noon-1 p.m. April 22. This town hall features Dr. Karla Scott, Professor in the
Communications Department at Saint Louis University, as the keynote speaker. She has authored numerous publications to her name, including “The Language of Strong Black Womanhood: Myths, Models and Messages for Self-Care” in 2017.
To register for the 21 Day Challenge, visit http://ywcastl.ywca.org/site/Calendar?id=104865&view=Detail. Contact YWCA at (618) 465-7774 or info@metroeastywca.org for more information.