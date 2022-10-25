A total of five Little Libraries will be placed around Alton and Godfrey thanks to a project imagined by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department and created by the college’s YouthBuild students. Done in recognition of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, the first of the Little Libraries is now in place at the YWCA.
Jill Dupy, outreach specialist with the college’s Adult Education department tells The Big Z the libraries will be fully stocked with donated books.
Free Little Libraries will also be placed at Montessori Children’s House on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, Scott Bibb Center, Boys and Girls Club of Alton and Hellrung Skate Park.