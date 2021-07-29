The Alton Park & Recreation Department is taking registrations for its youth soccer program — one of its most popular offerings. Youth soccer will take up a lot of space at Gordon Moore Park between Labor Day and Halloween, the traditional soccer season.
Alton Park & Recreation Executive Director Mike Haynes said there’s more than just youth soccer planned for the fall.
For more details on any of the city’s programs, call (618) 463-3580 or visit https://www.cityofaltonil.com/page/park-and-recreation/