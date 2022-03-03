Tonight is the culmination of months of work for dozens of schoolchildren in the Alton School District. East Elementary will host the district’s Young Authors’ Conference event from 6 – 7:30pm, with some of the top entries moving on to the next level.
Designed for students in grades K through 8, Alton School District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Renee Hart tells The Big Z there are 124 entries this year.
2022 Madison County Young Authors Conference will be held on Saturday, April 30 at Edwardsville High School.