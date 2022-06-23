A 7-year-old young author brought reading, writing and Afro Puffs to the East Alton Village Board Tuesday night. Amoriah Gray, an Illinois Young Author winner from Eastwood Elementary School and published author of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs” was honored with a proclamation by Mayor Darren Carlton.
The children’s book’s message is aimed at teaching children to love themselves as they are and embrace what makes them special, like her Afro Puffs.
Amoriah’s mother, Angela Gray said it took only 27 days to illustrate and publish the book which sells for 10 dollars.
Amoriah has held book signings locally and in St. Louis and the book is available for purchase on Amoriah’s website: https://www.amoriahlove.com/