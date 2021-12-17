The 15th annual Wreaths Across America takes place Saturday in Alton at the National Cemetery on Pearl Street. 560 graves will be decorated with wreaths by local veterans and grade school students in a brief but moving ceremony.
Event coordinator Margaret Hopkins tells the Big Z the event begins at 11am and lasts no more than 30 minutes.
Parking for the event is limited along Pearl Street, but the auxiliary lot for Fast Eddie's Bon Air is available, and there will be a shuttle bus moving people to and from the site. Donations are always welcome. You can mail yours to Wreaths Across America at P.O. Box 181 in Alton.