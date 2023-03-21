A portion of one of the area’s busier roads will be getting a makeover. The milling and resurfacing of State Street could take a few months if all goes to plan. The project also includes improving crosswalks to facilitate ADA compliance.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the work will run from Hit-N-Run to Logan Street, which is next to Johnson’s Corner.
Flaggers and/or traffic control will be present to direct traffic when the road is minimized to one-lane. The total construction costs are around $725,000 but the city has been approved for an STP Grant to pay for a portion of the project. Construction to be completed weather permitted, by mid-July.