The city of Wood River will receive approximately $1.3 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The City Council on Monday approved an ordinance authorizing an agreement to receive the pandemic relief funds, which Mayor Tom Stalcup said will be split into two equal payments. The city will use the funds for water and sewer projects.
The council also approved two tax increment financing redevelopment agreements: one with Hagopian Properties LLC for 48-52 Ferguson Ave. and one with EP Realty LLC for 12 E. Ferguson Ave.
The first agreement, for $5,000, will help Cleary’s Shoes & Boots replace its awning. The second, for $10,000, will help the owners of the old Donzo’s building make repairs to the floor, roof and awning to open a restaurant and bar. Each agreement represents about half of the projects’ costs.
The council also approved an ordinance to sell city property at 316 Ferguson Ave.
More information about applying for TIF funds is available on the city’s website, http://woodriver.org/media/pdf/TIF_application.pdf.
The mayor also presented August’s Appearance award to Ben and Laura Michael for their property on Whitelaw Avenue. The month’s other award went to Imo’s Pizza, 2561 Vaughn Road.