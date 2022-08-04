Community policing will be on display next week when Wood River closes a portion of Ferguson Avenue and the Wood River Public Library parking lot for a National Night Out event. National Night Out started in the 1980s as an opportunity for neighbors to turn their porch lights on and talk with law enforcement and first responders on ways to keep communities safer.
That’s Kristen Burns, a member of the Wood River Police Wives group who tells the Big Z the event will be held between Third and Fourth Streets August 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. The group is partnering with the Wood River Public Library to sponsor the event.