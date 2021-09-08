Wood River officials will consider making additional improvements to the Roundhouse after a City Council vote Tuesday.
Councilman Jeremy Plank motioned to add $75,000 for roof repairs, $75,000 for tuckpointing and $40,000 for parking lot work to the fiscal year 2022 budget, with completion by fiscal year’s end. Council members Leroy Duncan, Sonya Hagaman and Scott Tweedy voted against the motion after city attorney Rene M. Bassett-Butler said the council could not legally approve the motion because it was not listed on the meeting’s agenda. New business items are typically for discussion, although Plank’s motion would have placed the measure on the Sept. 20 agenda. The council unanimously approved Hagaman’s motion to put the measure on the Sept. 20 agenda.
Three people addressed the council, asking them to reconsider spending on a recreation center and to prevent the Roundhouse from closing. Bill Dettmers, organizer of a November petition campaign to preserve the Roundhouse, asked the council to restore the initially budgeted funding.
Plank said Wood River residents voted in a nonbinding referendum to maintain the Roundhouse and the city needs to ensure the facility is usable.
The council also approved seeking requests for proposals to redevelop the former Lincoln School site at the corner of Carstens and Wood River avenues. Mayor Tom Stalcup says the site can hold multiple single-family homes.
Stalcup presented September’s Appearance Award to Bren Elgen and Monique Tumbleson for their property in the 400 block of Fifth Street, and he awarded certificates of recognition to building and zoning employees Kenny Beachum and Colton Crawford for their actions last month to notify police of a disturbance near a school bus stop. The pair waited with schoolchildren for police to arrive.