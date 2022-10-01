The Wood River City Council held a special meeting Thursday to approve a resolution to apply for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to the Emerick Sports Complex. The plan is a collaboration with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
The special meeting was called because the grant application was due in by the end of the day Friday. Wood River Park and Recreation Director Jason Woody tells the Big Z the what the proposed project includes.
As previously reported, Woody said the city has already budgeted $75,000 for repairs, coupled with a secured grant for $100,000. The school district has committed another $90,000 and the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant would supply $600,000. That would leave only about $50,000 unaccounted for and Woody said that could be included in next year’s budget.