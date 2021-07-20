A new officer joined the Wood River Police Department and the City Council took action to condemn derelict structures at Monday’s council meeting.
City Clerk Stacy Ehrman administered the oath of office to officer Brendan Wright. Police Chief Brad Wells tells the Big Z Wright transferred to Wood River from the Southwestern Illinois College Police Department. Wright, who started working about a week ago, will replace an officer who resigned.
The council approved resolutions to declare 118 E. Lorena Ave. and 101 E. Ferguson Ave. unsafe and public nuisances. Mayor Tom Stalcup says condemnation is the first step toward possible demolition of the buildings.
In other business, the council approved resolutions for water main extension utility easements in the Grand View Hills subdivision.