More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.

As work progresses, the old, combined sewer line will become the sanitary sewer line only. The project is expected to take a couple of years to complete. After that, Public Services Director Steve Palen tells The Big Z they can tackle the Wood River Avenue street project.

This project covers an area bounded by Wood River Avenue, Old St. Louis Road, Illinois 143, and Edwardsville Road, and will affect about 840 properties.